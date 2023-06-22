Trends :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
PM Modi Thanks Bidens for Their Hospitality, Shares Video | WATCH

PM Modi Thanks Bidens for Their Hospitality, Shares Video | WATCH

PM Modi was invited for a private dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday (local time).

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:24 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a private dinner. (Image: PMOIndia)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a video of his meeting and dinner with the Bidens and thanked them for their hospitality hours before the bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Modi also arrived at Washington Thursday morning (local time) and will be accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute in the South Lawns of the White House. At least 7,000 Indian-Americans are expected to be present for the ceremony.

The video shared by Prime Minister Modi featured moments from his private dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Later, a state-dinner will be held on Thursday which is expected to be attended by top Indian-Americans in the Biden administration, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The video also showed PM Modi handing over the gifts to Joe Biden and Jill Biden. PM Modi gifted a handcrafted Sandalwood box containing ‘Das Danam’ or 10 symbolic donations to US President Joe Biden and also a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow.

He gifted a lab-grown 7.5 carat green diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden. The diamond is said to reflect the chemical and optical properties of earth-mined diamonds. A press release said that eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.

The diamond also represents India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations.

The diamond was placed in a kar-e-kalamdani, which is a Kashmiri form of papier mâché, crafted involving sakthsazi or meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs, the release said.

    • The special sandalwood box gifted to Joe Biden was crafted by a master craftsman.

    “The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. Sandalwood carving in Rajasthan is an ancient art that has been handed down from generation to generation. The artisan has skillfully embedded a piece of his story and a touch of passion into this work to produce a piece of finest craftsmanship," the press release said.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 18:24 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 18:24 IST
