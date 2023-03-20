PM Modi to Attend G7 Hiroshima Summit, Accepts Japanese Counterpart Kishida’s Invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hiroshima for the G7 Summit in May as he accepted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invitation on Monday during their bilateral meeting.

“I formally invited PM Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit and on the spot my invitation was immediately accepted," Kishida said while speaking to media persons at the joint press conference held after the bilateral meeting.

“Today Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited me to the G7 Leaders’ Summit which will be held in Hiroshima in May. I thank him for this," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi also invited him to the G20 summit that will be held in September. “In September this year, I will again get the opportunity to welcome PM Fumio Kishida to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit," the prime minister said.

Advertisement

Kishida said that Japan-India economic cooperation continues to grow rapidly and will aid India’s development while creating significant economic opportunities for Japan while observing the progress made in the Japanese investment target of five trillion yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.

“Our economic cooperation with India, which continues to grow rapidly, will not only support the further development of India but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan. In this regard, we welcome that steady progress is being made towards realising 5 trillion yen of public and private investment in financing from Japan to India in 5 years," Kishida was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Japan PM also welcomed the renewal of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Japanese language education and said both nations are prioritising decarbonisation and energy. He also said both nations will prioritise tourism.

“2023 will be the year of the Japan-India tourism exchange to promote our exchanges through tourism," Kishida said.

Advertisement

PM Modi further said that both nations respect the rule of law on international platforms and their mutual respect is the foundation of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Read all the Latest News here