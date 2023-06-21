PM Modi to Lead Unique Yoga Session at UN Headquarters on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters here that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

“Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Modi is here on the first leg of his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told PTI in an interview that the yoga celebration this year will be a very “unique occasion" because it was Prime Minister Modi who had given this vision and it was his leadership that ensured that June 21 every year is celebrated as International Yoga Day.

“So about nine years later, the author of that vision comes to the United Nations," she said, adding that now Yoga Day is a UN-mandated occasion. “So the coming together of the two- the visionary leader and the United Nations, I think, is in itself very unique," Kamboj said.

She said that the yoga event is generating a lot of anticipation and excitement and is very heavily subscribed. “The international element is very high. There’s a lot of interest, which is in itself, I would say, a sort of attribute to yoga, this ancient Indian practice, the fact that it has transcended all borders and it has become a global phenomenon."

Kamboj added that the “fact that there will be children performing yoga onstage is very unique. So altogether I think it is going to be quite a one of its kind event."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for Yoga Day, said yoga unites. “It unites body and mind, humanity and nature and millions of people across the globe for whom it is a source of strength, harmony and peace," he said.

“In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious. Yoga offers a haven of calm, it can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection," Guterres said.

He added that yoga reveals “our common humanity, helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one. On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves."

The Yoga session will run from 8 to 9 am on June 21 at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed in December last year during the country’s Presidency of the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi will be paying his respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now “proudly adorns" the North Lawn of the UN headquarters where the yoga will also be conducted. “There is also a memorial to the fallen Peacekeeper which is, I think, very poignant and very significant given that India is the largest troop and police contributing country," to UN peacekeepers, Kamboj said.

The historic yoga session is expected to be attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

The advisory for the event encourages guests and attendees to wear Yoga-friendly attire for the special session and added that Yoga mats will be provided during the session. "Welcome to take it home as a souvenir," it said.

People from more than 180 countries will participate in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations here, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others, sources said.

UN officials, agencies and member states have said they are “looking forward" to participating in the historic event.

“Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week," UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman at the world organisation, said in a tweet.

The French Mission to the United Nations said in a tweet that it is “looking forward to doing yoga with Prime Minister @narendramodi at UNHQ North Lawn".

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi said in a tweet that he was "looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations" with Prime Minister Modi.

Modi, responding to Korosi’s tweet, said “Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special. Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally."

In a separate tweet, Modi said “Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquillity. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas."

The UN Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance in a tweet called on people to join the Yoga Day celebrations and described the initiative by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations as “awesome."

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

The UN underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.