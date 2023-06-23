PM Modi: Top 10 Highlights from Historic Address to the US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the joint session of the US Congress during which he covered a wide range of topics including trade, economy, bilateral ties and global development.

This was his second address to the Joint Session of the US Congress which saw occasional applause, standing ovations, and even Modi chants.

In his address, the PM laid out his vision for the future of the most consequential India-US bilateral partnership.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Modi’s address:

“It is always a great honour to address the United States Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India," he said in the beginning of his speech.

“In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India," the PM said on bilateral ties.

“The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy. Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy," PM Modi said.

“In India, diversity is a natural way of life. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects and yet we speak in one voice," the prime minister said. He added, “In India, diversity is a natural way of life."

“Everyone wants to understand India’s development, democracy and diversity. Everyone wants to know waht India is doing right and how," he said.

Envisioning a global roadmap, he said India’s vision is “together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust and everyone’s efforts."

“India’s vision is not just of development which benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead the journey of progress," PM Modi said.

Speaking on climate change, the PM said, “By being mindful in making choices, every individual can make a positive impact. Making sustainability a mass movement, will help the world reach the Net Zero target faster."

On the issue of terrorism, the prime minister said it is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it.

On the war in Ukraine, Modi repeated his famous anti-war message, “This is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy. And, we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering."