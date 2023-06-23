Trends :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
Home » World » PM Modi: Top 10 Highlights from Historic Address to the US Congress

PM Modi: Top 10 Highlights from Historic Address to the US Congress

This was PM Modi's second address to the US Congress which saw occasional applause, standing ovations, and even Modi chants

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 04:04 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in Washington. (Image Credit: MEA)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in Washington. (Image Credit: MEA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the joint session of the US Congress during which he covered a wide range of topics including trade, economy, bilateral ties and global development.

This was his second address to the Joint Session of the US Congress which saw occasional applause, standing ovations, and even Modi chants.

In his address, the PM laid out his vision for the future of the most consequential India-US bilateral partnership.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Modi’s address:

Advertisement

“It is always a great honour to address the United States Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India," he said in the beginning of his speech.

“In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI – America and India," the PM said on bilateral ties.

“The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy. Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

“In India, diversity is a natural way of life. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects and yet we speak in one voice," the prime minister said. He added, “In India, diversity is a natural way of life."

Advertisement

“Everyone wants to understand India’s development,  democracy and diversity. Everyone wants to know waht India is doing right and how," he said.

Envisioning a global roadmap, he said India’s vision is “together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust and everyone’s efforts."

Advertisement

“India’s vision is not just of development which benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead the journey of progress," PM Modi said.

Speaking on climate change, the PM said, “By being mindful in making choices, every individual can make a positive impact. Making sustainability a mass movement, will help the world reach the Net Zero target faster."

On the issue of terrorism, the prime minister said it is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it.

On the war in Ukraine, Modi repeated his famous anti-war message, “This is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy. And, we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering."

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Prime Minister Modi’s last address to the US Congress was in 2016.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 03:59 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 04:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App