PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Bust at Peace Park Near Hiroshima Atomic-Bomb Dome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park on Saturday ahead of the second day of the G-7 Summit.

The Mahatma Gandhi bust has been gifted by the Government of India to the city of Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the 42 inches tall bronze bust has been sculpted by Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar.

“A symbol of friendship and goodwill. PM Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry.

Advertisement

The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to iconic Atomic-Bomb Dome that is visited by thousands of people - locals and tourists alike - every day.

“The location has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to peace and non-violence. The location truly resonates with the principles and life of Gandhiji, which continue to inspire the world and its leaders," MEA said.

Dignitaries present during the unveiling ceremony included Nakatani Gen, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament; Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima City and Tatsunori Motani, Speaker of the Hiroshima City Assembly.

Members of Parliament from Hiroshima and senior government officials; and members of the Indian community were also present at the event.

On Friday, Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister is in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

PM Modi today met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in the city of Hiroshima and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

Advertisement

PM Modi and Kishida discussed ways to synergise the efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of the Global South.

They also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Upon arrival in Japan, the prime minister was received by senior Japanese and Indian officials at the airport. He was warmly received by the Indian community when he reached his hotel.

The prime minister also interacted with children and members of the Indian community.

Advertisement

PM Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

The Prime Minister is also set to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit.