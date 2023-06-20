PM Modi’s US Visit Highlights: PM Begins Historic US State Visit; to Lead Yoga Session at UN Headquarters Today

Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 00:14 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for a three-day official state visit to the United States. After the US trip, PM Modi will visit Egypt for two days.
In New York, PM Modi will meet over two dozen thought-leaders from various walks of life, including Elon Musk. The meeting with Musk comes days after the Twitter controversy in India that was sparked by the former CEO of the site, Jack Dorsey. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for the much-awaited state visit to the United States of America.
The Prime Minister will be staying at Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue which is around 10-12 minutes away from Central Park. PM Modi had earlier stayed at this hotel during his New York visits in 2019 and 2014. READ MORE
Indian community welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Lotte New York Palace.
Members of the Indian community cheerfully welcome PM Modi on his arrival in New York, US.
Minesh C Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora flaunts his jacket with PM Narendra Modi’s image printed on it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on first leg of his official State visit to the United States.
PM Modi’s aircraft landed at John F Kennedy Airport in New York.
John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications said PM Modi’s visit is about improving the US-India bilateral relationship on its own foundation.
Commenting on India’s oil purchase from Russia, John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications said India is a key and important partner for the United States. “If you just look ahead, it’s safe to say that it is going to be the most defining relationship well into the future," he said.
PM Modi landed in New York for a three-day official state visit to the United States.
Members of the Indian diaspora chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans as they await PM Modi’s arrival in New York.
Among the two dozen thought leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet during his United States visit, is Twitter head Elon Musk. This will be Modi’s first meeting after the Tesla owner took over the social networking company.
Modi had met Musk at the Tesla Motors in 2015. READ MORE
PM Modi will land in New York shortly.
On PM Modi’s official State visit to the US, John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications said this is a big week here at the White House. “This visit will affirm the strong ties between our two countries and elevate our strategic partnership," he said.
Congressman Shri Thanedar, representing the 13th District of Michigan, said it is a great honour for him to be able to escort Modi to his historic address to the joint session of the US Congress. US & India need to be stronger allies, he said.
PM Modi said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. Modi said this “special invitation" from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies. READ MORE
India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role at the global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he embarked on a landmark state visit to the US, asserting that ties with Washington were stronger than ever.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit, Modi also talked about the India-China relationship, saying peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties.
Iam the first Prime Minister to be born in free India and that’s why my thought process is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
“India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role," Modi said in the interview, ahead of his visit to the US this week that is billed as a turning point for bilateral relations.
“Ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. There is an unprecedented trust…" he said, hailing the expanding defence cooperation between India and US as “an important pillar of our partnership". This cooperation and partnership, he said, extends to trade, technology and energy.
Modi departed for the US on Tuesday morning on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Modi’s US visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies Washington rarely shares with non-allies, strengthening a new bond that is underpinned by not just global politics but also business and economics. READ HERE
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government on the first anniversary of the split of Shiv Sena saying Centre is promoting traitorship. He further said PM Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the US, should ask the United Nations to announce June 20 as ‘International Traitors Day’.
“Our PM, Home Minister and Central Government are promoting traitorship. On this day 40 of our MLAs left the party. It should be declared as ‘International Traitor Day’. PM is going to the USA, so he should tell United Nations about it and announce ‘International Traitor Day’," Raut said.
PM Modi, who has embarked on his first state visit to the US on Tuesday, will arrive in New York on Wednesday at 10:25 pm IST (12:55 pm EST).
The Prime Minister will meet CEOs and thought leaders between 1:30 am - 6:00 am IST (16:00 - 20:30 pm EST).
On June 21, PM Modi will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York between 5.25 pm- 6.30pm IST (7:55 am - 9:00 am EST).
Afterwards, he will depart for Washington DC.
During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet over two dozen thought-leaders from various walks of life in New York. The list includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.
PM Modi will hold conversations with them to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in US, invite people to collaborate with India and more.
Some of the people PM Modi will meet are :
Elon Musk
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Paul Romer
Nicholas Nassim Taleb
Ray Dalio
Falu Shah
Jeff Smith
Michael Froman
Daniel Russel
Jeff Smith
Elbridge Colby
Dr Peter Agre
Dr Stephen Klasko
Chandrika Tandon
“I am the first prime minister to be born in free India and that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it," PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit to the US.
“I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am," he added. READ MORE
In an exclusive interview with Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit to the US, PM Modi said there is an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the two countries.
“We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," he added.
According to a PTI report, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar will escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22. PM Modi is set to address the US Congress at the Capitol Hill on Thursday at the invitation by the House of Representatives and the Senate.
PM Modi had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.
“(Spouse) Shashi (Thanedar) and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress upon the Prime Minister the need for stronger US-India ties," 68-year-old Thanedar said.
The members of the Indian-American community are preparing Tricolour garlands in New Jersey to welcome PM Modi on his first official State visit to the US.
Grammy Award winning Indian-American Singer Falguni Shah and her husband Gaurav Shah sing ‘Abundance in Millets’ - a song dedicated to promote the benefits of millets.
Indian-American singer Falguni Shah spoke on the idea behind making a song on the benefits of Millets and said, “After I won a Grammy, he (PM Modi) was so graceful. He tweeted about it. I got an invitation to see him in Delhi at his residence. We had a great, meaningful conversation about music. He told me, why don’t you use music as a tool, as a powerhouse to help farmers grow millets. So the vision came from him. I mean, he’s brilliant. The response (to the song) has been amazing because the cause of the song is to help end hunger and help farmers."
EAM S Jaishankar termed PM Modi’s first state visit to the US as “highest level of honour".
“PM Modi will be the second Indian Prime Minister to have the honour of a state visit. He is also the third world leader, after France’s Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol, to be invited by President Joe Biden for a state visit and dinner, which is the highest ranked diplomatic reception typically reserved for only the closest of allies. The visit signifies the “highest level of honour" and it has happened only twice in India’s history," he said.
Business magnate Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 and acted as the CEO of Twitter till June 2023, following which Linda Yaccarino took over.
Before leaving for the US, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more (sic).”
PM Modi will is set to take part in International Yoga Day at the United Nations’ headquarters tomorrow, where delegates from 195 countries will perform asanas with the prime minister.
A day ago, the PM had thanked people from all walks of life, including the members of the US Congress, for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to America. “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship,” he tweeted.
This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth state visit to America but a first state visit that will dominated by signing of multiple defence agreements and MOUs after the bilateral meeting. He will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.
The agenda for this visit encompasses a wide range of collaborations, including the transfer of advanced technology for jet engines, the drone deal and several other strategic deals. With a particular focus on the defence industry, experts and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating a substantial impetus to India’s atmanirbhar approach.