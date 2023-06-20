PM Modi’s US Visit Highlights: PM Begins Historic US State Visit; to Lead Yoga Session at UN Headquarters Today

He had alleged the Indian government previously threatened to shut the platform.

Before leaving for the US, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more (sic).”

PM Modi will is set to take part in International Yoga Day at the United Nations’ headquarters tomorrow, where delegates from 195 countries will perform asanas with the prime minister.

A day ago, the PM had thanked people from all walks of life, including the members of the US Congress, for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to America. “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship,” he tweeted.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth state visit to America but a first state visit that will dominated by signing of multiple defence agreements and MOUs after the bilateral meeting. He will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.

The agenda for this visit encompasses a wide range of collaborations, including the transfer of advanced technology for jet engines, the drone deal and several other strategic deals. With a particular focus on the defence industry, experts and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating a substantial impetus to India’s atmanirbhar approach.