PM Modi's State Dinner: Big Names from Business and Tech Show Up to Celebrate India-US Bond

Prominent Indian and American figures from business, tech, fashion and entertainment showed up at the White House Dinner in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an event aimed at strengthening cultural bonds and celebrating the enduring friendship between the two countries.

After addressing the joint session of the US Congress, PM Modi reached the White House to a warm welcome of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Guests Arrive at White House for State Dinner; Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra Among Attendees

Advertisement

Known personalities and celebrities including designer Ralph Lauren, tennis legend Billie Jean King, as well as tech leaders including Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai were among the distinguished guests.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, along with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, were amongst the Indian business tycoons who attended the State Dinner.

The guest list also included human rights activist Martin Luther King III, tennis legend Billie Jean King, filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and entrepreneur Frank Islam.

Indian Americans lawmakers on the list were Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Advertisement

Members of the Biden family at the dinner included Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, James Biden and Naomi Biden Neal. Vice President Kamala Harris, who will host a luncheon for Prime Minister Modi, was also present.

Advertisement

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the dinner along with US diplomats and members of the Biden administration.

“PM Narendra Modi arrives at the White House for a State dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden & FLOTUS Dr Biden. A delightful evening of cultural exchange, strengthening bonds, and celebrating the enduring friendship between India and US awaits," Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet.

Advertisement

A state dinner at the White House is a fancy and important event held to honor a visiting leader or monarch from another country, according to a report by the White House Historical Association.

It’s part of an official visit and gives the president and first lady a chance to show respect and hospitality to the guest and their spouse. It’s a way of being friendly and welcoming, similar to sharing a meal with friends to strengthen the friendship.

Read More: The Invitation That Everyone Wants: PM Modi to Attend State Dinner in US, What Does it Signify?

Advertisement

The dinner also showcases the power and influence of different nations. During the dinner, the leaders give formal toasts, which provide an important platform for continuing serious discussions that started earlier in the day.

On Thursday, the White House unveiled exquisite dishes at a media preview, showcasing a delightful fusion of flavors that included Millet-based recipes.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, recognizing their significance in meeting nutritional needs and fostering global demand.

The campaign initiated by the Indian government, led by PM Modi himself, aims to address the nutritional requirements of millions of people worldwide.

Read More: Millet-Based Dishes Await PM Modi at White House State Dinner: Details Inside

Millets are considered beneficial for farmers, and environmentally friendly. They are energy dense, have less water requirements and are easy to grow on arid soils.

Crisped Millet Cakes and Marinated Millet were included in the preview held by US first lady Jill Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House ahead of PM Modi’s State Dinner.

The culinary talents of guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison came together to create a remarkable menu for the State Dinner.

According to the news agency ANI, the exquisite dishes also include a delightful fusion of flavors, including Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce, Summer Squashes, and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad.