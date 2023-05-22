PM Modi's Jacket Made of Waste Inspires Leaders of Pacific Island Countries Battling Climate Change

In an eco-friendly move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday again donned a sleeveless jacket made of recycled materials during his day-long maiden visit to Papua New Guinea. PM Modi is in PNG to co-host the key FIPIC summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

As climate change is a pressing concern for the Pacific Island countries, the Indian Prime Minister’s eco-friendly attire inspired the leaders of the island nations attending the summit.

As per sources, when PM Modi informed them that the jacket he is wearing was made of recycled plastic bottles, they were surprised as well as inspired to see PM Modi’s dedication to climate change mitigation in action.

On Sunday also, PM Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of recycled material during the G7 Summit in Japan. Officials said that the beige “sadri" jacket PM wore during his visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima was made of recycled material.

PM Modi wore the jacked during a visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Sunday.

PM Modi, who arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden, become the first Indian prime minister to visit the country. Here, he co-hosted with Marape a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

He, along with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on Monday released the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ in the Tok Pisin language to bring the Indian thought and culture closer to the people of this southwestern Pacific nation. Tok Pisin is the official language of Papua New Guinea.