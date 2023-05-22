PM 3-Nation Tour: Modi Lands in Sydney, Meets Members of Indian Diaspora

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 22, 2023
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Australia on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour on Monday.
Before his arrival in Syndey, he visited Papua New Guinea where he co-hosted the first FIPIC summit and met leaders from the Pacific Island nations to boost bilateral ties.
Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met people from the Indian diaspora after his arrival in Sydney.
People greeted the PM with great fervour and some of them sang songs in his praise. “Suno suno oh duniyawalon Bharat ne bulaya hai, Modi ji ke navbharat ko aage aur badhana hai," some women were heard singing. To which, Modi responded with “Waah, Waah" and clapped for them. READ MORE
A friend in need is a friend indeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of 14 Pacific Island nations on Monday invoking the old proverb and said those considered trustworthy were “not standing by our sides in times of need", in what is being seen as an oblique reference to China.
PM Modi landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days, he said.
People from the Indian diaspora greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in Sydney.
People from the Indian diaspora gathered outside a hotel in Sydney to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Australia.
PM Modi landed in Sydney. Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government. He will also attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community.
Indian Diaspora in Sydney is waiting to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM Modi has given India a new identity. We are excited and looking forward to meeting him. This is a lifetime opportunity for us," said members of the Indian diaspora.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific island nations.
Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea earlier today. He is enroute Sydney, Australia now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his support for capacity-building efforts in Pacific island nations, as he interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme from 14 countries across the region.
Modi was here on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.
He interacted with ITEC alumni on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation between the two nations.
“Had an excellent meeting with the New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honours by Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Monday for his global leadership and championing the cause of the Global South.
PM Modi was conferred with the Fiji’s highest civilian award “Companion of the Order of Fiji" by his counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka during his visit to the island nation. Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour till date. READ MORE
“PM Narendra Modi interacted with alumni of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC). These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their societies using the skills gained in India. PM lauded them for keeping India in their hearts and reiterated his support for capacity-building efforts in the region," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea for Sydney, Australia.
“My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations. I thank PM James Marape for the warm welcome accorded. Now leaving for Australia to take part in various programmes in Sydney," Tweets PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Minister Kitlang Kabua of Republic of Marshall Islands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the Ebakl Award by President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau. The two leaders met on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit.
Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Narendra Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.
This comes immediately after Fiji also conferred their highest award to PM Modi.
In what seemed like a veiled dig at developed nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that despite Global South being the most vulnerable to the world, those he “trusted" did not stand with him in times of need.
Addressing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi said that for him, Pacific island nations are large ocean countries and not small island states. READ MORE
PM Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji- Companion of the Order of Fiji-by the country’s PM, in recognition of the Indian leader’s global leadership.
Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date.
Millets have made a prominent space in the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). The lunch menu for FIPIC leaders includes ‘Millet and Vegetable Soup and Millet Biryani.’
“…ECTA was signed last year and has entered into force also. We have already started negotiations very intensely on the next step which is the full comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA). We are committed, along with Australia, to conclude those negotiations, hopefully possibly, by the end of this year," says Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his two-day visit to Australia.
The Australian government in a press release said that PM Modi’s two-day visit to Australia builds on the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in March and discussions at the G7 Summit and Quad Leaders’ meeting in Hiroshima over the weekend. READ MORE
“Had a wonderful meeting with President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“PM Narendra Modi and PM James Marape successfully hosted the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby. PM Narendra Modi announced a 12-step action plan to propel India’s partnership with Pacific Island Countries. It will fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sydney, Australia in the last leg of his three-nation visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on Monday released the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ in the Tok Pisin language to bring the Indian thought and culture closer to the people of this southwestern Pacific nation.
Modi arrived here on Sunday on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country. He co-hosted with Marape a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE
Tn an eco-friendly move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday again donned a sleeveless jacket made of recycled materials during his day-long maiden visit to Papua New Guinea. PM Modi is in PNG to co-host the key FIPIC summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.
As climate change is a pressing concern for the Pacific Island countries, the Indian Prime Minister’s eco-friendly attire inspired the leaders of the island nations attending the summit. READ MORE
Ahead of Modi’s arrival, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that, “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”
“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” he said, amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.
He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.
In Papua New Guinea, Modi held talks with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change.
The two leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday, fostering regional cooperation.
During the summit, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to the Pacific island nations that they can see India as a reliable development partner as it respects their priorities and its approach to cooperation is based on human values.
India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of New Delhi’s Act East Policy.
Prime Minister Modi also attended the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan from May 20 to 21. He also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. He also reiterated India’s stand that the Ukraine conflict.
Modi said he views the current situation in Ukraine as an issue of humanity and human values and not of politics or economy even as he called for respecting international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.
Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit. The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima after US President Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington, amid ongoing negotiations over raising the US debt limit.
(With PTI Inputs)