PM Modi in Australia: PM Announces New Consulate In Brisbane; Says MasterChef, 'Jalebi', Tennis Uniting India-Aus

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 23:46 IST
Sydney, Australia
Sameer Pandey, the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor of Australia’s Parramatta City Council, in Sydney, said Parramatta has the fastest-growing population of the Indian diaspora. “I hope to see the relations between India and Australia grow further under the leadership of PM Modi. I am humbled and excited about my role. I want to create a city which is sustainable, smart inclusive and diverse," he said.
Australian Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton called PM Modi a great leader and he will meet him tomorrow.
“He (PM Modi) is a great leader. The wonderful connection that we have with India continues to deepen and we should be very proud of the event here tonight. I’m meeting PM Modi tomorrow. We will discuss a number of topics, ways in which we can continue to engage in the trade relationship, we want to see how we can expand the educational opportunities," Dutton said.
People clicked selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the two leaders meet them after the community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India’s banks are being appreciated everywhere: PM in Sydney, Australia.
At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, “I’ve heard that Chatkazz ‘Chaat’ and ‘Jalebi’ from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place,"
At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, “Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia.
In Sydney, Australia PM Narendra Modi says, “Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now."
At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, “Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect."
“We may differ in our culinary skills, but now Master Chef connects us. We are connected by the lights of Diwali": PM Modi at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for the diaspora event.
India and Australia relations are based on 3Ds democracy, diaspora and dosti…India and Australia relations are also based on 3Es- energy, economy and education…The relationship between India and Australia is based on mutual trust and respect…Hind Mahasagar connects India and Australia-Tennis and films are also connecting the two nations, said PM Modi
“Australian PM took out time for us from his busy schedule…This shows his love for Indians… I thank the Australian pm for laying the foundation of ‘Little India’ with me," said PM Modi.
At the community event in Sydney, Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again."
“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a community event in Sydney.
Honour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Australia…PM Modi is the boss, says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrive at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid a rousing welcome.
PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid Vedic chanting and other traditional ways at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in a traditional manner.
PM Modi will address the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event shortly. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with him.
Australia | Cultural program underway at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly for a community event.
“People love PM Modi. Even Pak loves him. People in Pak say they need a leader like him…People in Sydney have one thing in heart - they want him as permanent PM." singer Anup Jalota said who joined celebrations at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where PM’s community event will be held shortly.
Members of the Indian diaspora express their excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community event that will be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia shortly.
Shashi Prabha says, “All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important thing for us at the moment."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will on Tuesday attend a special community event here to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. Modi is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government. He will address the community members at the event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
The event’s organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), are expecting a large turnout.
“The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney’s community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF’s directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.
Cultural program underway at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Prime Minister Narendra will arrive shortly for a community event.
Sydney hosts grand show; Modi chants reverberate at Qudos Bank Arena; Gujarat’s traditional dance Garba and Dandiya performed on stage.
Artists from Indian diaspora show a glimpse of their performance on ‘Naatu Naatu’ to welcome PM Modi
Performers display glimpse of ‘Little India’ at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney ahead of PM’s arrival at the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with prominent Australian public figures working in diverse fields like science, artificial intelligence, social work and art and music and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship.
Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.
The prominent public figures Modi met included Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, ‘Toilet warrior’ Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate, rockstar Guy Sebastian and celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived in Australia for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. PM Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government, and during his three-day stay, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.
Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon landing in Sydney. This is the Indian PM’s second visit to Australia.
“PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and meet Governor General David Hurley. He will also meet leading CEOs and address the Indian community here. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will also host a dinner for PM Modi.” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said informing about PM Modi’s schedule.
Ahead of Modi’s arrival, Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement, “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”
“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” he said, amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.
Prime Minister Modi has also said that he was looking forward to his meeting with Albanese on May 24.
Briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that all issues of bilateral engagement, including the issues which pertain to harmony in society, and the safety and security of the two societies would be discussed.
“It is not correct for me to prejudge what would be discussed between the two leaders,” he said in response to a question on pro-Khalistan activities in Australia.
During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, “a core part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014.
Modi arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change.
The two leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday, fostering regional cooperation.
During the summit on Monday, PM Modi unveiled a 12-point development plan for the Pacific Island nations in a range of areas including healthcare, renewable energy and cyber-security as he announced that India is ready to share its capabilities with the region “without any hesitation”.
Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima.
The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima after US President Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington, amid ongoing negotiations over raising the US debt limit.
(With PTI Inputs)