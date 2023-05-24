PM Modi Concludes 3-Nation Visit, Departs Australia with Strengthened Ties After Talks With 'Dear Friend' Albanese

PM Modi In Australia Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed from Sydney after holding ‘wide-ranging’ talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, focusing on boosting overall bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy.

In a joint press meeting later, PM Modi said he has raised India’s concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of pro-Khalistani elements in that country with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude and said the visit has given a boost to the friendship to India and Australia. “From productive talks with PM Albanese to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it’s been an important visit which will boost the friendship between India and Australia," he said in a tweet.

“I thank the people of Australia, the Australian Government and my dear friend PM Albanese for their hospitality. We will keep working towards a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the interest of global good," he added.

Later, PM Modi also held talks with Governor General David Hurley of Australia in Sydney. They discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between both countries, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He also attended the roundtable with business leaders in Sydney. Prime Minister invited Australian businesses to take advantage of investment opportunities in India in sectors like digital infrastructure, telecom, and semiconductors. He suggested the Australian CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

Before the commencement of the bilateral meeting, the Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

The Sydney Harbour and Opera House light up in the colours of tri-colour ahead of PM Modi’s visit there.

PM Modi and Australian Counterpart Albanese’s Joint Press Brief | Top Points

In their wide-ranging talks here, the two prime ministers also decided to focus on firming up a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) that is expected to significantly expand bilateral trade ties.

In his media statement, Modi, highlighting the significance of India-Australia cooperation, said it is crucial for regional peace, stability and global welfare.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today as well," Modi said.

“It is not acceptable to us that anyone hurt the friendly and cordial ties between India and Australia by their actions or ideology," he said as he thanked Albanese for taking action against those involved in such incidents.

“Prime Minister Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," Modi said.

Referring to the frequency of his meetings with the Australian counterpart, Modi said it reflected the depth of the India-Australia relationship.

“This is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode," Modi said.

Modi said the two sides also held constructive discussions on strategic cooperation in areas of mining and critical minerals.

In the talks, the two sides also decided to focus on cooperation in areas of green hydrogen.

He further informed that he has invited PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. “At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," he added.

He also tweeted a picture with Albanese captioned: ‘Long live India-Australia friendship!’, in the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag.

In his statement, Albanese announced that Australia will establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the press briefing, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that during the bilateral meeting today, both leaders reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia- India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year.

“I am also pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru which will help connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital and innovation ecosystem," Albanese added.

Highlights From Modi-Albanese Meeting

▶The talks took place a day after PM Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese.

▶Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks.

▶Last year, India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

▶Earlier, officials said the two prime ministers will also deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific. “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," Albanese said on Monday.

▶Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.

▶In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

▶The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of the two countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating the scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

▶In August last year, four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force joined a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government.

Modi arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change.

Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima.

(With PTI Inputs)