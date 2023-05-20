Narendra Modi Japan Visit: PM Modi Delivers Keynote Address at Quad Summit, Says Indo-Pacific Vital for Global Trade & Security

PM Modi also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. PM Modi earlier held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on the need to highlight the voice of the Global South. They also discussed ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with global challenges.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks between Modi and Kishida as “warm” and “productive”. “PM @narendramodi and PM @kishida230 of Japan held warm and productive talks,” Bagchi said on Twitter.

“Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to participate in over 40 engagements.

“Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders,” Modi tweeted on Friday.

During his visit, he also met French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnam’s Pham Minh Chinh, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UN Gen Secretary António Guterres. He will also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first since Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit. The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

From Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.

The Quad summit was initially scheduled to be held in Sydney but it will now take place in Hiroshima as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington.

The Quad leaders from the US, India, Australia and Japan will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific, according to the White House.

Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister.

(With inputs from PTI)