Narendra Modi Japan Visit: PM Modi Delivers Keynote Address at Quad Summit, Says Indo-Pacific Vital for Global Trade & Security

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 23:41 IST
Hiroshima, Japan
PM Modi at G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Indo-Pacific region is an “engine” of global trade and its success and security are important for the whole world in his opening remarks at the Quad summit in Hiroshima that was also joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Read More
Underling that climate change, environmental security and energy security are among the biggest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to increase the scope of discussion and change behaviour to solve these problems. “Today, we stand at a critical juncture in history. We have to listen to the call of the earth. We have to change ourselves, and our behaviour accordingly," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a G7 session here.
Here are highlights from the day’s proceedings at the Hiroshima G7 Summit.
In reference to Mumbai 26/11 and Pathankot terror attacks in India, the Quad Leaders strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They commit to international cooperation to prevent, detect, and respond to these threats in accordance with international law. They vow to hold perpetrators accountable, condemn specific attacks, and pursue designations through the UN Security Council. They also emphasize their new Working Group on Counterterrorism to enhance cooperation.
The joint statement by Quad nations after the leaders’ summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, condemned North Korea’s “destabilising ballistic missile launches and pursuit of nuclear weapons" in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). Noting that the launches pose a grave threat to international peace and stability, it urged North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue." We urge North Korea to resolve the abductions issue immediately. We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula consistent with relevant UNSCRs and call on all countries to fully implement these UNSCRs. We stress the importance of addressing proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to North Korea in the region and beyond," it said.
Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, “The meeting between PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was sought by Zelensky. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. PM Modi conveyed to Zelensky that India would do everything in its power to find a resolution to this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."
In a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Today’s era is not of war" statement to Russian President Putin on September 16 last year, the Quad joint statement stated: “We will continue to render humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for its recovery. Conscious that ours must not be an era of war, we remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy. We support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace consistent with the UN Charter. In this context, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is serious and inadmissible."
“We stand for adherence to international law, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," the Quad communique after the leaders’ summit in Japanese city of Hiroshima stated. “We express our deep concern over the war raging in Ukraine and mourn its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences," it stated. On the food crisis following the Ukraine crisis, it stated, “We recognise its serious impacts on the global economic system including on food, fuel and energy security and critical supply chains."
China expressed “strong dissatisfaction" with a communique issued by G7 leaders that criticised Beijing on issues including the South China Sea, human rights and alleged interference in their democracies. “The G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues, smearing and attacking China," a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, expressing Beijing’s “firm opposition" was quoted as saying by AFP.
In a joint statement by Quad leaders, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden, they reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They emphasised the need to navigate the rapidly changing global strategic and economic landscape collectively and in collaboration with regional partners. Upholding international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order, was emphasized. The vision shared by the four countries envisions a region without domination or coercion, allowing nations to shape their own futures freely.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “Great conversations" with Brazil President’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Hiroshima G-7 Summit. “We will keep working together to boost India-Brazil friendship," he said in a tweet.
US President Joe Biden during his address at the Quad Leader’s summit in Hiroshima, Japan, said, “I think people will look at this Quad 20-30 years from now and say that change is dynamic not only in the region but the world. In my view, we have made enormous progress in the last two years."
Japan PM Fumio Kishida, speaking at the Quad meeting in Hiroshima, said, “We will listen to the voices of regional countries of ASEAN, South Asia and Pacific island states to engage in practical cooperation which delivers true benefits to the region as a force for good."
Australian PM Anthony Albanese, addressing the Quad meeting in Hiroshima said, “I am delighted to be among close friends again. Standing together for an open, stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. A region where sovereignty is respected and all countries large and small benefit from the regional balance..:
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in a tweet said: Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine’s needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
We agree that the security and success of the Indo pacific is important not just for this region but for the entire world. We are moving forward with the constructive agenda, based on shared democratic value. Through our shared efforts we are giving a practical dimension to strategic technology, reliable supply chain, health security, maritime security and counter terrorism: PM Modi at Quad Leader’s Meeting
I am very pleased to be taking part in the Quad Summit today and to be among friends. The Quad group has established itself as an important platform for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-pacific. There is no doubt in fact that the Indo-pacific is the engine for global trade, innovation and development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Quad Meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.
PM Narendra Modi in a tweet announced India will continue to extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Met President @ZelenskyyUa in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the G7 session on ‘Working Together to Address Multiple Crisis’ in Hiroshima, Japan, in a tweet stated: “Shared my thoughts at the session on ‘Working Together to Address Multiple Crisis’. It is important for us to work together for the betterment of our planet and to address the challenges we face relating to sectors such as healthcare, wellness food security and more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in bilateral talks on Saturday, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. While the specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed, it is believed that Zelensky sought India’s assistance in Ukraine’s battle against Russia. In light of reports indicating Ukrainian forces’ preparation for a significant counteroffensive against Russia, the Ukrainian president has been actively seeking support from influential nations worldwide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, says, “Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don’t consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it is an issue of humanity. India and I will do whatever we can for resolution of war"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: “It is always a delight to meet European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.’ The Prime Minister is in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of G7 countries and invited partners at the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Japan, the current chair of the grouping, invited India and seven other countries to the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are meeting for the first in-person talks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. This meeting comes after Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova’s visit to India, which took place over a month ago. Throughout the Ukraine conflict, Modi has engaged in multiple phone conversations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met United Nations General Secretary António Guterres in Hiroshima.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Hiroshima, Japan.
He will hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of war-torn Ukraine, on Saturday, arrived in Japan’s Hiroshima to attend the annual Summit of Group of Seven (G-7) countries.
Visuals show Zelenskyy stepping out of a French aircraft in Hiroshima as he was immediately brisked away in a black sedan for security reasons.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit and held bilateral discussions with him.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks between Modi and Kishida as “warm” and “productive”. “PM @narendramodi and PM @kishida230 of Japan held warm and productive talks,” Bagchi said on Twitter.
“Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.
PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to participate in over 40 engagements.
“Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders,” Modi tweeted on Friday.
During his visit, he also met French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnam’s Pham Minh Chinh, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UN Gen Secretary António Guterres. He will also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first since Russia-Ukraine war.
Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.
Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit. The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.
From Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.
In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.
The Quad summit was initially scheduled to be held in Sydney but it will now take place in Hiroshima as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington.
The Quad leaders from the US, India, Australia and Japan will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific, according to the White House.
Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister.
