10 Dead, 25 Injured as Bus Packed with Wedding Guests Crashes in Australia’s NSW

At least 10 people died and 25 others were injured after a chartered bus ferrying wedding guests met with an accident in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state on Monday. The accident occurred on 11:30pm Sunday near the town of Greta which lies 180 kms away from Sydney.

Greta is located in the Hunter region of Australia known for its wedding spots and vineyards, Reuters said in a report.

“I understand they had been at a wedding together, it’s my understanding they were travelling together presumably for their accommodation," NSW police official Tracy Chapman said during a press conference, Reuters said.

A separate news report from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) quoting Chapman said that more fatalities can be expected.

Advertisement

The police officials told news agencies that this the worst road accident reported in Australia in nearly three decades.

She said 25 people were hospitalised with ‘varying injuries’. Officers are working with authorities to find if there are more bodies underneath the wreckage.

The 58-year-old man driving the bus has been arrested. He was taken to the hospital for mandatory alcohol and drug testing.

The guests were leaving after attending the wedding of one Mitchell Gaffney and one Maddy Edsell, ABC said in its report. They also revealed that some of the attendees were members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Rules football club.

The bride and the groom, who also have played for the club, were not on the bus.

Hospitals in Sydney, Newcastle and Maitland are treating those injured and two of those injured were airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

The bus continues to remain in the position that it was following the accident as the authorities decide on a plan to right the bus.

Advertisement

“I probably couldn’t elaborate on whether it will or not, but certainly the bus is still on its side and yet to be righted," Chapman said, while pointing out that there is a possibility that people could still be trapped underneath the bus.

The police said that there were more than 30 people onboard when the bus overturned at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive as it was entering the Hunter Expressway in Greta, ABC said in its report.

Advertisement

People have laid flowers on the scene and NSW officials have urged drivers to avoid the area.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his “deepest sympathies" to the families of the people killed and injured via tweets as well as a video address.

Advertisement

“All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy. For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured," Albanese said.