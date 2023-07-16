Trends :Ukraine Grain DealKorea FloodsUS Heat WaveThailand PollsCzechia
Home » World » Police in Pakistan's Punjab Province Destroy Minarets of Minority Ahmadi Community's Worship Place

Police in Pakistan's Punjab Province Destroy Minarets of Minority Ahmadi Community's Worship Place

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan Punjab official Amir Mahmood told PTI that a campaign against Ahmadi worship places had been launched in Jehlum by TLP leader Asim Ashfaq Rizvi

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 09:16 IST

Lahore, Pakistan

The minarets of a worship place of the minority Ahmadi community were demolished in Pakistan. (Shutterstock)
The minarets of a worship place of the minority Ahmadi community were demolished in Pakistan. (Shutterstock)

The minarets of a worship place of the minority Ahmadi community were demolished by police in Pakistan’s Punjab province after a radical Islamist party threatened to attack it, officials said on Saturday.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday gave a warning to police to either demolish the minarets of the worship place of Ahmadis at the Kala Gujran in Jehlum district of Punjab, some 225 kilometres from Lahore, or it would attack it, a Punjab government official told PTI on Saturday.

"Police summoned the Ahmadi leaders of the area and asked them to demolish the minarets of their worship place as they could not build them under law or they would themselves demolish the place," the official said.

Advertisement

On Friday night, a police team raided the Ahmadi’s worship place and demolished it, he said.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan Punjab official Amir Mahmood told PTI that a campaign against Ahmadi worship places had been launched in Jehlum by TLP leader Asim Ashfaq Rizvi.

Mahmood said Rizvi in different public meetings had threatened to attack the Ahmadi places in Jehlum if the police did not destroy them by the 10th Muharram (end of July).

Rizvi had threatened that the radical Islamists would march towards the Ahmadi worship places and destroy them.

top videos
  • Katrina, Alia, Deepika, Kiara & Others Are Cordial With Each Other; Gone Are The Days Of Sly Digs?
  • Kajol Asks Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Real Box Office Collection: Joke Or A Sly Remark? Netizens Opine
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ileana Reveals Mystery Man | Deepika Spills Secret; Ranveer, Alia Jet Off | Ragneeti Reception Venue
  • Priyanka & Nick Give Couple Goals | Alia's Heart Of Stone Promotions, Deepika's Project K Delayed?

    • "Instead of protecting the Ahmadis, the police brought down the minarets of the Ahmadis’ place of worship to please the hate mongers and extremist elements. This situation is unfortunate and a clear violation of the rights of the Ahmadi community," Mahmood said.

    He said a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Tasadduq Hussain Jilani in 2014 had ordered the formation of a special police force for the protection of places of worship of minorities.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 16, 2023, 09:16 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 09:16 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App