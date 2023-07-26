Police Officer Killed as Suicide Bomber Detonates Explosive Vest at Mosque in Northwest Pakistan

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Tuesday, killing the officer, police said.

It was unclear whether any worshippers were at the mosque when the bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, police official Saleem Khan said.

The mosque collapsed because of the impact of the explosion, Khan said.

He said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide.