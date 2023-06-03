Pregnant Wisconsin School Bus Driver Rescues Students as Vehicle Engulfs in Flames

A pregnant driver in the US State of Wisconsin safely evacuated 37 students while they were headed to school this week shortly before the bus became engulfed in flames, Fox News reported.

“I evacuated the bus, made sure everyone was off, and made them line up against a gate. And as soon as we stepped off the bus, I turned around and the bus was just — in flames," Imunek Williams was quoted as saying by WISN-TV.

The woman was driving students to school along the regular route for two hours when she got the smell of something burning. The bus contained children ranging in age from kindergartners to high schoolers.

She said she thought it was some other car but she told the US-based news outlet that as she started to drive more, the smoke started to get thicker.

The bus was headed for the Milwaukee Academy of Science and firefighters arrived on the spot to put out the blaze.

The woman first tried to call on the radio but she could not send the message because of the smoke hitting her on the face and her eyes. She then quit the idea of radioing for help and decided to get the kids off the bus.

“I think that’s when it was like my mommy instincts kicked in really fast and I was just like OK come on mom let’s do it, let’s get off the bus," Williams was quoted as saying by Fox News.

No one was injured in the incident. The woman was taken to the hospital for a checkup and doctors also evaluated the unborn baby’s health. Another news outlet, TMJ, said that neither the mother nor the child suffered any injuries due to the smoke she inhaled.

She went to pick the children up the next morning after the incident. The woman said the children were surprised to see her pick them up the next morning after the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, news outlets said.