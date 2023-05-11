President Murmu Accepts Credentials from Ambassadors of US, Qatar and Monaco

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, along with envoys of Qatar and Monaco, presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

In a diplomatic context, a credential is an official letter issued by a head of state or government granting an individual the authority to represent their country as an ambassador or envoy to another country.

When the ambassador of a country presents their credentials to the head of state or government of the receiving country, it marks the official start of their term.

“I am deeply honoured to present my credentials to President Droupadi Murmu today. Thank you to the Government of India for your close and fruitful partnership with the United States. I’m excited to deepen US-India ties as we work together on defining issues of our time," Garcetti said in a tweet.

According to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India accepted credentials from the ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at the ceremony.

Along with Garcetti, Qatari envoy to India Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir and Monaco ambassador Didier Gamerdinger also presented their credentials to President Murmu.

Garcetti, the former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in as US ambassador to India in March by US Vice President Kamala Harris, after the Senate confirmed his appointment.

The Indian embassy in the US welcomed Garcetti on his arrival and said it is ready to work with him to strengthen bilateral ties.

The post of the US ambassador to India had remained vacant since January 2021, which is the longest stretch in the history of US-India bilateral relations that the post has remained unfilled.

Kenneth Juster stepped down after the change of government in the United States in 2021.

