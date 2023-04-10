Prez Zelenskyy Wants to Invite PM Modi to Ukraine: First Dty Foreign Minister Dzhaparova During India Visit

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who is currently in India, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the eastern Europe country.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Dzhaparova said, “President Zelensky has requested for a phone call for PM Modi. We are inviting PM Modi to visit Kyiv."

Dzhaparova highlighted that Ukraine wants greater political dialogue with India on its ongoing war with Russia.

Dzhaparova is on a four-day visit to India, the first official visit from the East European country since the Russian invasion began last year.

Dzhaparova on Monday said her country is a victim of unprovoked and neo-colonial war launched by its neighbour Russia.

She met with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Union ministry of external affairs and updated him regarding Ukraine’s efforts to fight against Russia. She added that she invited India to join Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Peace Formula’ and ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative. “Important to have India on Board," Emine said.

“Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM Emine Dzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with," Verma tweeted.

“In our history of 1,500 years, Ukraine never attacked any country. We never had chauvinistic or imperialist attitude towards our neighbours. We are the victims of an unprovoked, neo-colonial war," Emine said.

Emine said that Ukraine supports and welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the conflict where he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2022 SCO Summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand that “this is not an era of war".

Previous phone calls with PM Modi

Since the war began in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with President Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, Modi said there can be “no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

