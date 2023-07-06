‘Prigozhin Is in St Petersburg’: Belarus Prez Lukashenko Says Wagner Chief Is in Russia

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently in Russia. “This is a Russian company. So the question is clearly not for me. As far as I am informed, the fighters are in their camps. As for Prigozhin, he is in St Petersburg. It does not exist on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian news agency Belta.

Lukahsenko further said that he does not see any risks from the deployment of the Wagner mercenaries inside Belarus. “I absolutely do not see any risks from the deployment," he said. He then quipped that Prigozhin could even be “in Moscow".

“As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St Petersburg. Where is he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow in the morning," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belta.

Advertisement

He said that fighters from Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group will remain in Russia despite the Kremlin offering those who took part in the failed mutiny to do so.

“At the moment the question of their transfer and set-up has not been decided. If we need to activate these units, we will activate them immediately and their experience will be very much appreciated," Lukashenko said.

Wagner chief Prigozhin launched a mutiny against the Russian Federation on June 23. He demanded the rehaul of the entire Russia’s military leadership and its defence ministry accusing defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of army staff Valery Gerasimov of ceding ground to the Ukrainian forces in the ongoing 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war.

He also accused both of them of planning attacks on Wagner mercenaries in the frontlines and alleged that the Russian military were told to attack the mercenary forces.

Some 24 hours later, the Kremlin said the crisis was resolved thanks to mediation from Lukashenko, with Prigozhin due to depart for Belarus.