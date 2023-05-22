Prince Harry Draws Parallels Between Recent Car Chase and Mother Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry said he came closest to understanding how his mother, Princess Diana, must have felt on the night she died in a car crash after being followed by paparazzis in 1997 in Paris, according to a report by UK-based The Times.

The comments from Prince Harry came after Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York last week.

Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died. She had divorced her husband, Prince Charles, and their sons William and Harry were at the Balmoral Castle when the tragic incident occurred.

Diana’s death also involved photographers or paparazzis pursuing her vehicle.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The spokesperson said that Harry and Meghan were shook by the incident but were unhurt.

The NYPD also later confirmed that the British royal was being chased by paparazzi. “The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," the NYPD said.

However, Sukhcharn Singh, the taxi driver who was driving the group along with their security guard, said it can hardly be called a “chase".

“I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They (the couple) were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe," Sukhcharn was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

Prince Harry on several occasions has recounted how it was for him growing up without his mother and how the incident impacted his life. In his memoir Spare, Harry recounted driving through that very tunnel where Princess Diana’s car accident occurred a decade later in order to find closure.

During a 2022 interview, David Douglas, a senior police officer involved in Operation Paget, the British Metropolitan Police’s investigation into conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Diana’s death, stated that her passing was a “devastating and unfortunate accident."