Prince Harry, Meghan's Ride Home from Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Was Denied by White House. Here's Why?

The White House declined a request by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give them a ride back home to the United States on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in September, fearing it would cause a “commotion."

According to the New York Post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been estranged from the British Royal Family since their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Last year, when Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96, they were in the UK for charity events and stayed until her funeral on September 19.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced difficulties as they were uninvited from a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace. While other British Royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, attended alongside US President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

At the funeral held at Westminster Abbey, the couple found themselves seated in the second row, behind the rest of the royal family, in what was deemed as a snub.

After the funeral, Harry and Meghan’s staff reached out to the White House to request a ride on Air Force One, as they had been living in California since giving up their royal duties in 2020. But the White House quickly rejected the idea, concerned about strained relations with the Palace and the new King, the New York Post reported. The Bidens, who can invite guests on Air Force One, also faced the issue of who would pay for the couple’s airfare.