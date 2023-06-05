Trends :Ukraine Dam BreachModi US VisitUS ShootingPresident MurmuTikTok
Home » World » Prince Harry to Become First Senior Royal in 130 Years to Testify in Court in Suit Against Daily Mirror

Prince Harry to Become First Senior Royal in 130 Years to Testify in Court in Suit Against Daily Mirror

Harry becomes the first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court for 130 years.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 10:34 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Prince Harry and at least 100 other high-profile figures are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour. (Image: Reuters)
Prince Harry and at least 100 other high-profile figures are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour. (Image: Reuters)

Prince Harry is expected to appear at London’s High Court on Monday as he prepares to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror.

Harry, King Charles’ younger son, will this week become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, which is likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

He is one of more than 100 other high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour between 1991 and 2011.

The trial began last month, as lawyers representing Harry and three other test claimants attempted to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

MGN, now owned by Reach, apologised at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.

But it has rejected his other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry’s cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.

This week’s appearance will be the second time this year Harry has attended the High Court, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids.

Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months.

He is engaged in several legal battles with the British press, including a similar phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm.

The prince has also accused his family and their aides in his memoir and Netflix documentary series of colluding with tabloids. The palace has not commented on those accusations.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 07:03 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 10:34 IST
    Read More