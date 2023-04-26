Prince Harry to Sit 10 Rows Behind Other Royals, Make a Quick Exit at King Charles' Coronation: Report

Prince Harry will be seated ten rows behind the rest of the senior royals at his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6, a royal associate has said.

Paul Burrel has said that the prince will also make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation amid the ongoing feud between the royals.

He further said that there is “no chance of reconciliation" and the Duke of Sussex will “be in and out in a flash."

“It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there," Paul Burrel said while speaking to GB News.

He said that Harry sitting in the tenth row may be a blessing to him as he will be well-poised for a quick getaway.

“His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life," Burrel said adding that Harry “is not going to hang around."

The former butler also said that there is no chance of a reconciliation between Harry and the Royal Family anytime soon.

According to a report in The Independent, Prince William also has “no interest" in speaking to Prince Harry before King Charles and Camilla’s coronation.

The Buckingham Palace earlier this month said Prince Harry will attend the coronation, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome at the Royal event.

Harry will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan who will stay at home in California with their children.

Harry’s attendance is seen as particularly sensitive since the publication of his blockbuster memoir “Spare" in January.

In the explosive autobiography, the 38-year-old prince claimed his elder brother Prince William attacked him during an argument about Meghan, an American former television actress.

