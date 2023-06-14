Princess Kate was 'Bullied Badly' at School, Here's How It Had a Huge Impact on Her Parenting

Children have often been prone to bullying, especially in their schools. Sadly, Princess Kate was not immune to bullying during her own childhood.

Kate Middleton’s ‘very unhappy’ experiences being bullied at school has had a big impact on how her children will be educated, a Royal expert has claimed.

This also includes hers and Prince William’s decision to not Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a boarding school despite the prevalence of boarding among British Royals, Marie Claire reporter.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible, come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home," Jennie Bond, Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie, told OK!

The Princess of Wales didn’t have an easy time as a student at an independent boarding school, Downe House, where she was reportedly bullied when she was around 11-years-old. The bad experience had led to her leaving the school and getting admitted to another college.

“Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College," Bond continued.

“This has completely influenced the way she wants her children to be educated, coupled with her belief and research into early years development," Bond added.

The bullying was one of the reasons why Kate Middleton is often seen in the carpool line to pick up her children from Lambrook School.

This isn’t the first time that there have been reports of Kate getting bullied at Downe House.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen said that Kate was unfortunately targeted because she started there at 13 instead of at 11 and because she was a “day pupil" instead of a boarder.

She was also targeted for being “especially slender and a head taller than her peers," she added.

Reports also said that King Charles wanted his grandchildren to be brought up in a different way to how he was.