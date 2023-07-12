Probe Launched to Find if Tesla Funds Are Being Used to Build a Glass House for Musk: Report

Elon Musk-owned Tesla may have funded the project to build its CEO a glass house in Texas’ Austin, the Wall Street Journal said in a report. The revelation has also led to an internal investigation probing whether the millions of dollars which were spent on glass purchases, amounted to company misspending.

Elon Musk who boasts of “couch surfing" could find himself in a tight spot if the probe unveils that he may have made a u-turn to living a lavish lifestyle.

The project known as Project 42 is constructing a glass-walled building and includes renderings of a glass box with residential features like bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen, people familiar with the developments told the Wall Street Journal.

It was also revealed that a company order for millions of dollars worth specialised glass concerned some within the company who did not what was purpose of the order which led to the launch of an internal investigation into the purchase, with the probe focusing on the potential misuse of company resources and if the CEO, Elon Musk, himself was involved.

The Wall Street Journal also said that the house would be located near the company’s Austin-area headquarters. It was also revealed that there is a waterfall incorporated into the structure’s surrounding landscape and a futuristic pickup truck akin to Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The probe’s result is still unknown and it remains unclear the status of the delivery as well as the fate of Project 42.

Elon Musk has long boasted of living in frugal conditions and at one point also said that he would not own a house. In 2022, Musk said his residence was a $50,000 home he rented from his own company, SpaceX, located in South Texas. He also boasted of sleeping on couches at both Tesla and Twitter facilities.