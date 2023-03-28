Protesting Migrants Started Fire That Killed 39 in Mexico, Says President

A fire that killed 39 people at a Mexican detention center near the US border was started by migrants protesting against their expected deportation, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.
“They put mats at the door of the shelter and set them on fire as a protest, and did not imagine that it would cause this terrible tragedy," he told reporters.
first published: March 28, 2023, 19:31 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 19:31 IST