‘Proud to Have Appointed Her’: Judge Trump Picked in 2020 to Preside over Classified Docs Trial

Former US President Donald Trump praised judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by him during his tenure, saying that he is proud to have appointed her. The former president is seeking an adjournment of the trial in the classified documents case and Cannon presided over the initial challenge to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

“I know she’s a very highly respected judge. A very smart judge, and a very strong judge. I did, and I’m very proud to have appointed her. But she’s very smart and very strong, and loves our country. We need judges that love our country so they do the right thing," Trump said while speaking to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, when he was asked if the judge would grant the motion.

Cannon was selected and confirmed as a district judge in the Southern District of Florida with a bipartisan vote in November 2020, the Hill said.

The report also pointed out that the rulings from Cannon slowed the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe into Trump over how he handled classified documents after his tenure ended. Cannon in one instance halted prosecutors from using the classified documents they seized from the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Higher courts on two occasions overturned the rulings by Cannon. A higher court also allowed the DOJ to use the documents during prosecution and removed the special master process.

Trump in June pleaded not guilty to charges on 37 counts after the DOJ indicted him alleging that he violated the Espionage Act and also obstructed justice in taking classified records during his time as president and later refusing to return them.

Donald Trump is aiming for delays as he faces prosecution for mishandling of classified documents. It has challenged his bid for the 2024 US elections and a postponement would help him focus on his electoral campaign.