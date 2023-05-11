PTI Leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry Arrested as Pak Govt Begins Crackdown on Imran's Party

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested by the Islamabad police on Thursday and transferred to an unknown location.

A video shared by Qureshi’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party on Twitter shows plain-clothed men taking him away, with him waving at party workers before departing from the location where he was detained.

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: 8 Killed as Protests Continue on Day 3, Ex-FM Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry Held; Shehbaz’s Residence Attacked

“Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the Islamabad Police and transferred to an unknown location," the party tweeted on Thursday.

The party also said that PTI Chairman Spokesperson Musarat Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were also abducted by Rangers from Islamabad.

The former foreign minister was taken into custody from the Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad after a failed attempt by the police on Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

Qureshi’s arrest comes a day after senior PTI leader and party’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Chaudhry was arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) after he came out of the apex court premises and was shifted to the Secretariat Police Station.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar was also arrested from the premises of the IHC — the same court from where Khan was taken into custody. The party earlier said five party leaders including Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ali Zaidi and Akram Usman, were arrested.

The political turmoil in Pakistan reached new heights on Wednesday as violent protests spread across the country, prompting the government to call in the military for assistance.

Imran Khan was sent to an eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau. Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday sparked widespread violent protests across Pakistan, leaving at least eight people dead and nearly 300 others injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies.