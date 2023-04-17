Punjab Polls Won't be Held on May 14, Says Pakistan's Interior Minister, Fixes Oct Deadline

Punjab polls will not be held on May 14, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed in a statement that goes against the orders of the Supreme Court.

“Elections will be held throughout the country at the same time under a caretaker setup in October. Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon to lead PMLN’s election campaign," Sanaullah said.

Training his guns on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Sanaullah said the cricketer-turned-politician had destroyed Pakistan’s economy.

The minister, while commenting on the country’s current economic crisis, said smuggling of essential commodities out of the country was not only a matter of the nation’s food security but also of national security. He said all necessary steps would be taken in order to avoid the shortage of essential commodities in the country.

Advertisement

An emergency meeting of Pakistan’s federal cabinet was recently called to make a decision on whether funds should be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting the elections in Punjab or the orders of the Supreme Court should be defied.

The Punjab assembly was dissolved on January 13 and elections should be held within 90 days. However, it was not possible to meet the deadline due to political wrangling and the Supreme Court allowed a short delay to hold the polls on May.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered the country’s primary state-run bank to release funds for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces that it has ordered, thus deepening the judicial leadership’s rift with a poll-wary government.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government did not give the money even after the April 10 deadline set by the court, which earlier this month ordered elections on May 14 in Punjab and KP, both of which were ruled by former PM Imran Khan’s party.

Read all the Latest News here