Putin Calls Kakhovka Dam Attack A 'Barbaric Act' in First Reaction

Putin Calls Kakhovka Dam Attack A 'Barbaric Act' in First Reaction

Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that the breach was "a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe", the Kremlin said

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 19:48 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the attack on the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine, a “barbaric act", in his first public reaction to the situation.

Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that the breach was “a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe", the Kremlin said in a statement.

    June 07, 2023, 19:48 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 19:48 IST
