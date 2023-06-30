PM Modi, Putin Discuss India-Russia Ties, Wagner Mutiny And Ukraine Conflict on Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues, including the recent Wagner Group mutiny, bilateral cooperation and the Ukraine conflict.

Referring to the recent mutiny by Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 24, “Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens," Kremlin said in a statement.

The rebellion led by Prigozhin on Saturday was the the most significant challenge to President Putin during his more than two-decade rule. On Wednesday, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev briefed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the latest developments in the country following the rebellion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Moscow said during the discussion on bilateral cooperation, both leaders underlined the importance of further and consistent implementation of major joint projects in various fields, adding “a significant increase in trade in 2022 and in the first quarter of this year was noted with satisfaction."

Particular attention was given to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, where India currently holds the chairmanship, as well as in the BRICS format, Kremlin said.

PM Modi informed about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington, the statement read. PM Modi concluded his three-day state visit to the US last week, during which he engaged in various interactions and engagements aimed at strengthening the friendship between India and the United States.

Moscow said it briefly discussed the Ukraine conflict and PM Modi was told that “the President of Russia assessed the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, emphasizing Kyiv’s categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict."

Advertisement

“PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy," an official statement by the PMO said.

The Kremlin described the conversation as “informative and constructive", with the leaders reaffirming their mutual commitment to enhancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India.