Trends :Obama Remarks RowYevgeny PrigozhinNawaz Sharif to Become PM?Russia Wagner RebellionUK Hot Air Balloon Fire
Home » World » Putin Likely 'Very Scared' of Mutiny and 'Hiding Somewhere': Ukraine President Zelensky

Putin Likely 'Very Scared' of Mutiny and 'Hiding Somewhere': Ukraine President Zelensky

Zelensky, in his daily address said, the man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 07:01 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Hiroshima Airport to attend the G7 leaders' summit, in Mihara, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Hiroshima Airport to attend the G7 leaders' summit, in Mihara, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. (Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is likely “very scared" and hiding someplace as rebel mercenaries advance on Moscow.

“The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, adding that Putin has “created this threat himself."

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 07:01 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 07:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App