Putin Likely 'Very Scared' of Mutiny and 'Hiding Somewhere': Ukraine President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is likely “very scared" and hiding someplace as rebel mercenaries advance on Moscow.
“The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, adding that Putin has “created this threat himself."
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published: June 25, 2023, 07:01 IST
last updated: June 25, 2023, 07:01 IST