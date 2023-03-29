Home » World » Putin Says Sanctions Could Have 'Negative' Impact on Russia

Putin Says Sanctions Could Have 'Negative' Impact on Russia

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is weathering the barrage of economic sanctions, which in particular targeted its oil and gas exports

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 18:57 IST

Moscow

Western capitals have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow after Putin launched his operation in Ukraine over a year ago. (File Photo: Reuters)
Western capitals have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow after Putin launched his operation in Ukraine over a year ago. (File Photo: Reuters)

President Vladimir Putin conceded Wednesday that sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine could bring about “negative" consequences for the country, after insisting Moscow was adapting to the penalties.

“The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term could really have a negative impact," Putin said in a televised meeting with the government.

Western capitals have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow after Putin launched his operation in Ukraine over a year ago.

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is weathering the barrage of economic sanctions, which in particular targeted its oil and gas exports.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The Russian leader said Wednesday that unemployment in the country “remains at an all-time low," while inflation is expected to “drop below four percent" by the end of March after soaring in spring last year.

He added however that “the return to a growth trajectory should not make us feel relaxed.

“We need to support and strengthen the positive trends in our economy, increase its efficiency, ensure technological, personnel and financial sovereignty," he said.

Putin called on the government to “act quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy and delays".

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: March 29, 2023, 18:57 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 18:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!