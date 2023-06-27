West and Ukraine Wanted Russians to 'Kill Each Other': Putin Addresses Wagner Revolt

Addressing the nation following the short-lived revolt by the Wagner mercenary group, President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed gratitude to the commanders and soldiers of the private army for preventing bloodshed in Russia.

In a widely televised address, the Russian leader asserted that the West and Ukraine had desired to witness Russians turning against each other.

President Putin also stated that any attempt to blackmail or instigate turmoil in the country is “doomed to fail."

“It was precisely this fratricide that Russia’s enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

In his address, Putin accused rebelling Wagner fighters of treason and offered them to either sign contracts with the army or leave for neighbouring Belarus.

“Today you have the possibility to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the ministry of defence or other law enforcement agencies or to return to your family and close ones… Whoever wants to can go to Belarus," he said.

Putin’s address came on the same day as Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin released a boastful audio statement, defending his mutiny.

Prigozhin clarified that his actions were not an attempt to stage a coup but rather to prevent the destruction of Wagner, his private military company.

The feud between Prigozhin and Russia’s military leadership had been simmering throughout the war, culminating in a mutiny over the weekend when mercenaries left Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city.

Surprisingly, they managed to advance unopposed for hundreds of miles toward Moscow before abruptly turning back within 24 hours on Saturday.

The Kremlin announced a deal for Prigozhin to relocate to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers.

Although Prigozhin’s exact location remained unconfirmed, a popular Russian news channel on Telegram reported that he was staying at a hotel in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

In his statement, Prigozhin taunted Russia’s military, boasting that his march was a “master class" on how the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine should have been executed.

He also criticized the military for its failure to protect Russia, highlighting security breaches that allowed Wagner to march toward Moscow without encountering resistance.

The details of the deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko remained unclear. Prigozhin mentioned Lukashenko proposing solutions for the Wagner private military company to continue its operations in a lawful jurisdiction, hinting that his military force might be preserved.

However, the specific jurisdiction he referred to was not immediately apparent. Prigozhin expressed regret for these attacks but argued that the aircraft had been targeting his convoys.