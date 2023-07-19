Putin to Skip BRICS Summit in South Africa; Lavrov to Represent Russia Instead

Putting an end to months of speculation, South Africa officially confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be absent from the upcoming BRICS nations summit scheduled to be held in August.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr (Sergei) Lavrov," Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.

“In due course, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the Summit and other related foreign policy matters will be issued," the statement added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa’s readiness to host the 15th BRICS Summit, where leaders from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will attend. However, by mutual agreement, Putin will not be present.

Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent the Russian Federation. This decision comes amid the first in-person BRICS Summit since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, raising interest in the substantive issues to be covered and Russia’s role in the summit’s discussions.

In the statement, President Ramaphosa said that he is confident that the Summit will be a success and called on the nation to extend the necessary hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe.

The news of Putin’s absence comes as a surprise as only days earlier South African President had said that Vladimir Putin was invited to attend the in-person summit despite an arrest warrant on the Russian leader.

South Africa, the current chair of BRICS, is navigating a diplomatic dilemma as a member of the ICC, which would be expected to arrest Putin if he enters the country.