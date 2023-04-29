Trends :Texas ShootingRussian warplanesOperation KaveriUkraine WarJoe Biden
Home » World » Putin’s Chef, Wagner Founder Prigozhin Says Private Militia May Soon Cease to Exist

Putin’s Chef, Wagner Founder Prigozhin Says Private Militia May Soon Cease to Exist

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner, said in a video message that the Russian private army could soon cease to exist. It is unclear how serious he was being

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 07:46 IST

Moscow, Russia

The founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has hinted that the private Russian militia might disband soon (Image: Reuters File)
The founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has hinted that the private Russian militia might disband soon (Image: Reuters File)

Russia’s private Wagner militia, which is leading the assault on Bakhmut in Ukraine and has been active in Africa, could soon cease to exist, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in video remarks to a blogger that were released on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when Prigozhin had spoken and how serious he was being. Earlier this week he withdrew comments about the frontline he said had been a joke.

Prigozhin has complained repeatedly about how Russia is conducting the war in Ukraine. He often says the regular armed forces are not giving his men the ammunition they need and sometimes accuses top brass of betrayal.

“Now, with regard to the need in general for shells at the front, what we want. Today we are coming to the point where Wagner is ending," he told Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov.

Advertisement

“Wagner, in a short period of time, will cease to exist. We will become history, nothing to worry about, things like this happen," he continued.

Pegov posted the clip on his Telegram channel. Wagner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED NEWS

Prigozhin, known for his combative style and ironic sense of humour, said on Thursday he had been joking when he said his forces would stop shelling Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces to show the city to US journalists.

Prigozhin said this week his troops were suffering heavy casualties due to a lack of support from Moscow.

Last week he expressed concern about a counter-attack by well-equipped Ukrainian troops at Bakhmut.

Wagner has in the past dispatched soldiers to fight in Syria and in conflicts across Africa.

Advertisement

In January, the United States formally designated Wagner as a transnational criminal organization, freezing its U.S. assets for helping Russia’s military in the Ukraine war.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 29, 2023, 07:46 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 07:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures