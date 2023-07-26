Qin Gang's Dramatic Removal: What We Know About Chinese Foreign Minister's Exit

China removed its foreign minister on Tuesday and replaced him with his predecessor at an unusually scheduled meeting, following weeks of speculation that the former Chinese ambassador to the United States and one-time confidant of President Xi Jinping had suddenly fallen out of favour.

Qin, who has not been seen in public for over a month, was removed from office by Beijing’s top lawmaking body after less than a year on the job. This sudden move has fueled rumors about what might be going on with the nation’s Communist Party leadership.

What happened to Qin Gang?

Advertisement

China offered no explanation for the sacking of foreign minister Qin Gang on Wednesday, while scrubbing mentions of him from a government website. As of Wednesday morning, any reference to the 57-year-old had been removed from the website of China’s foreign ministry.

A search for his name yielded no results and previous articles about his diplomatic appearances showed a message saying the page “does not exist or has been deleted". But his name did appear on other Chinese government websites, including the State Council, the Ministry of Commerce and state media outlets.

The foreign ministry had for weeks refused to give any updates on Qin despite repeated questioning, after previously saying “health reasons" were to blame for his absence.

What about his whereabouts?

Advertisement

For weeks, China remained tight-lipped about the fate of Qin Gang, who has not made any public appearances since June 25 when he met Russia’s deputy foreign minister in Beijing. Speculations circulating online suggested that an alleged affair with a prominent TV anchor might have caused his troubles.

The situation highlights the increasing unpredictability and volatility of Chinese politics, as per Ho-fung Hung, a Chinese politics expert at Johns Hopkins University.

Advertisement

Qin, originally from Tianjin, previously had close ties with President Xi while serving as chief of the foreign ministry’s protocol department. Despite being promoted over more experienced candidates, his sudden fall exemplifies that no official is immune to the twists of Chinese politics, as stated by a China law expert, Neysun Mahboubi.

Who is the new foreign minister?

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi has taken over as the foreign minister, succeeding Qin Gang. Despite the political drama in Beijing, experts believe Chinese diplomacy will continue as usual.

Advertisement

Wang’s vast experience makes him capable of carrying forward China’s foreign policy, which is not expected to undergo significant shifts. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his readiness to collaborate with Wang and work well with China’s relevant counterparts.