Is Quad Summit in Jeopardy After Biden Cancelled? Australia Says Meeting Could Still Proceed

Quad summit could still go ahead as scheduled in Sydney next week without U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday after Biden postponed his trip to Australia due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

Albanese said his government was in talks with the leaders of Japan and India, regarding the Quad leaders’ meeting on May 24.

This comes shortly after Biden canceled his Australia visit, the second leg of his upcoming Asia trip, due to the US debt crisis. He will now return to Washington following the G7 summit in Japan this week.

Albanese was planning to host President Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Sydney next week for the third in-person summit.

“The President apologised that he would now have to postpone this visit," Albanese said in a statement, according to Reuters. The leaders had agreed to work to reschedule Biden’s visit to Australia “at the earliest opportunity", he added.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Albanese said he hoped the Quad summit could go ahead as planned on May 24 with the US sending a “senior representative" to attend.

The report of the US President’s postponement came a few hours after White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday Biden may skip his Australia visit after the G7 summit in Japan.

“We’re working though, thinking through, the rest of the trip right now," Kirby said during a regular briefing.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs also announced that Prime Minister Modi will visit Sydney at the invitation of the Australian PM to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

“The Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the MEA press note added.

(With agency inputs)