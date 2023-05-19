Quad Summit to Be Held on the Sidelines of G7 Summit in Hiroshima on May 20

The meeting of the Quad group of nations will be held in Hiroshima on Saturday, people familiar with the developments said. The Quad meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Australia’s Sydney but it was cancelled due to US President Joe Biden not being able to attend due to issues related to the US economy.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said that plans are being made for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) leaders meeting in Japan during the G7 Summit.

During a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to three countries, Kwatra revealed that India is organising a meeting with QUAD leaders in Hiroshima. The meeting will include Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joe Biden cancelled his attendance at the Sydney Quad summit because he will have to be back home to iron out issues between the Republicans and the White House as the former, who have a majority in the US House of Representatives, are delaying raising the US debt limit which if not raised before June 1 will lead to the US to default on its debt for the first time in its history.

The Quad summit is important for the region because it has a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific region and in the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘Force for (Global) Good’.

Issues related to the he Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), Quad Satellite Data Portal, Quad Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Package (Q-CHAMP), Quad Partnership on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Quad Fellowship will be discussed during the meeting.

The summit will now be held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. The Group of Seven (G7) summit is being held in Japan’s Hiroshima with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States attending.

The G7 Summit, hosted by Japan this year, follows the rotating presidency among its members.

In addition to the seven nations, representatives from the European Union are also in attendance.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has extended invitations to leaders from various countries, including Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.