Trends :US Default FearsTexas Mall ShootingRussia-Ukraine Peace?Central Asia SummitChina Data Erasure
Home » World » Queen or Queen Consort? What to Know About Camilla's Title

Queen or Queen Consort? What to Know About Camilla's Title

Camilla and her first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, divorced in 1995, shortly after Charles gave an explosive television interview admitting his relationship with Camilla

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:14 IST

London, United Kingdom

Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony , in London, following her coronation, on May 6, 2023. (AFP)
Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony , in London, following her coronation, on May 6, 2023. (AFP)

Now that she has been crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III’s wife is officially known as Queen Camilla.

While it sounds more official than “queen consort," the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal.

Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the “consort" part of the title does not change that. Nonetheless, the change marks a milestone in Camilla’s decadeslong road to rehabilitating her image — from someone once reviled as the other woman in Charles’ first marriage to Princess Diana, to a senior royal member largely accepted by the British public.

The question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has long been a subject of contention, due to sensitivity about her status as Charles’ second wife.

Advertisement

Camilla and her first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, divorced in 1995, shortly after Charles gave an explosive television interview admitting his relationship with Camilla. Charles and Diana divorced the following year. In 1997, there was a global outpouring of grief when Diana died in a car crash. Camilla and Charles waited until 2005 to marry in a low-key private civil ceremony.

For many years it wasn’t clear if Camilla would eventually be styled as queen.

RELATED NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II settled the matter last year, when she gave the blessing for Camilla to be known as queen consort. The endorsement was widely seen as a formal sign that the royal family had finally accepted Camilla as a respected senior member.

Last month, Buckingham Palace’s official coronation invitations referred to Camilla as “Queen Camilla" for the first time. At the time, British media reported that palace officials believed it was an appropriate time to introduce the title, because several months had lapsed since Elizabeth’s death in September.

The most recent queen consort in British history was George VI’s wife, Queen Elizabeth, who was known as “The Queen" and later the Queen Mother.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: May 07, 2023, 07:16 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 08:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Smoking Hot Photos From Maldives Vacay, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Uorfi Javed Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About