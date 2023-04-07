Raids During Ramadan at Al-Aqsa and Israel’s Rocket Retaliation: A Timeline of Events

Israel witnessed the largest barrage of rockets being fired towards it from Lebanon on Thursday marking the first time in 17 years that such an attack has been carried out on the West Asian nation. The last time Israel witnessed similar attacks was in 2006 during the Second Lebanon War, in 2006.

The rockets were fired a day after Israeli forces clashed with protesters and worshippers who came to Al Aqsa mosque to offer their prayers amid the holy month of Ramadan.

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is a holy site for followers of Islam but it is also now an important national symbol for Palestinians. In the same area stands Temple Mount, one of the holiest sites for followers of Judaism.

This is not the first time that Israeli security officials have not clamped down on worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa mosque. West Asia-based news outlets have said that the Al-Aqsa mosque has become an annual flashpoint during Ramadan.

Hundreds of Palestinians were arrested and several dozens were injured in 2022 as Israeli protesters clamped down on what they alleged ‘some’ protesters and miscreants from Hamas terrorist group.

This week it was no different. 400 Palestinians were arrested and 12 Palestinians were injured, with three admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Here is a timeline of the events that has put this region on high alert:

April 4, 2023: On Wednesday night, there was a clash between Israeli police, riot-control units, and Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The police reportedly arrested around 400 people while seven individuals were injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, according to a report by Israel-based Haaretz.

April 4, 2023: Palestinians worshipping inside the mosque face attacks from Israel’s security personnel. Witnesses tell AFP and Reuters that the police were armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs burst into the mosque “by force" and “beat the women and men" worshipping there early Wednesday. They also said that police indiscriminately beat up women and men, including senior citizens and a video surfaced on social media showing police clubbing people on the floor inside the mosque.

April 5, 2023: Israel police say that they were forced to take action because some ‘juveniles’ in ‘masks’ entered along with the worshippers. They say that these miscreants backed by Hamas have entered the mosque and have barricaded themselves with sticks, stones and fireworks, leading them to take punitive measures. Al Jazeera, Haaretz, AFP and Reuters mentioned that Hamas asked worshippers to exert control over the mosque after reports of sacrificing a goat for Passover, which coincides with Ramadan.

April 6, 2023: Hezbollah says it will support measures all Palestinian groups will take to avenge actions taken by the Israeli police officials on Wednesday. Hamas runs the administration of the Gaza Strip and has close ties with Iran-backed Hezbollah. Meanwhile, US, UN, Turkey and other global institutions urge for peace in the restive region.

April 6, 2023: 34 rockets launched towards Israel from southern Lebanon - an area Hezbollah and Hamas control and also houses thousands of Palestinian refugees. The Iron Dome and anti-aircraft units intercept 25 and five fall within Israeli territory. Four rockets’ location unknown.

April 6 - April 7, 2023: Early Friday morning, Israel conducted airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon claiming that it was retaliating against the Palestinian group Hamas for launching multiple rockets towards Israel from these regions. AFP journalists in Lebanon’s Tyre and in Gaza refugee camps.

