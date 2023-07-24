An Indian married woman who crossed borders and reached Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend said that the media was exaggerating her story and that she has no plans to get married and will return back soon.

Anju, 34, born in Uttar Pradesh, and living in Rajasthan’s Alwar travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the invitation of her 29-year-old friend Nasrulla.

The two met each other around 3 years back on social media.

Although Anju did not tell anyone about her plans to travel to the Islamic country, she said she will return back home in another 2 to 4 days, as quoted by India Today.

She says that she is in a hilly area of the country by her own will, and is safe there.

Came to Pakistan for sightseeing, says Anju

Anju also highlighted that she came to Pakistan for sightseeing and to attend a wedding and followed proper legal procedures to do so.

She specifically mentioned that she has no intentions of getting married to Nasrullah.

Anju said that she wanted to get separate from her husband as they didn’t have a good relationship from the start and that she was only in the union for her children.

She also said that she has known Nasrullah since the past 2 to 3 years, and informed her mother and sister about him from the beginning.

What Nasrullah said?

“Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry," Nasrullah told news agency PTI over the phone.

“She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires," he said, adding that Anju is living in a separate room of his home with the other female members of his family.

Anju was initially under Pakistan police custody

On Sunday, Anju was initially under Pakistan police custody but was released after her travel documents were verified by the district police.

An officer at Dir police station said Anju and her friend were released after her documents were cleared by senior police officer Mushtaq Khab and Scouts Major.

On the Indian side, a team of Rajasthan police reached her house in Bhiwadi to enquire about her after media reports.

Coming after the Seema Haider story

There are similarities between the stories of Anju and Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

According to reports, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year.

Seema returned to Nepal from Pakistan, taking the Karachi-Dubai route, on a 15-day tourist visa on May 10. In Nepal, she reached from Kathmandu to Pokhara and stayed for the night.

Seema then took a bus from Pokhara on the morning of May 12 and entered India from Roopandehi-Khunwa (Khunwa) border district Siddharthnagar.

In its latest development,the Noida Police has sent the documents recovered from Seema Haider to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi for the verification of her identity, reports said on Monday.