Ram Chandra Paudel Sworn in as Nepal's Third President

At a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath to 78-year-old Paudel

PTI

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 15:07 IST

Kathmandu, Nepal

Ram Chandra Paudel waves towards the media after being elected as the third president of Nepal at the Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal March 9, 2023. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Ram Chandra Paudel waves towards the media after being elected as the third president of Nepal at the Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal March 9, 2023. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal’s third President.

At a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath to 78-year-old Paudel.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and other high-ranking government officials were also present on the occasion.

Nepali Congress senior leader Paudel was elected the third President of the country on Thursday, defeating Subas Chandra Nembang of the CPN-UML.

Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while Nembang got 15,518 votes.

Former Speaker and multiple-time minister, President Paudel has traversed a long political journey to make it to the country’s highest state position.

first published: March 13, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 15:07 IST
