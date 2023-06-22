Trends :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
Rare Twin Tornadoes Strike Several Towns in Eastern Colorado, Bring Golf Ball-Sized Hailstones

Rare Twin Tornadoes Strike Several Towns in Eastern Colorado, Bring Golf Ball-Sized Hailstones

Twin tornadoes are rare meteorological events. The hailstorms forced Louis Tomlinson to cancel a show.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 17:51 IST

Akron, Colorado

Akron, a town in Colorado, reported a rare meteorological event of twin tornadoes which brought along with it hail storms with hail size of golf balls. (Image: Shutterstock AI)

A rare meteorological event was captured in the US state of Colorado on Wednesday afternoon (local time) by storm chasers when they recorded almost static twin tornadoes.

The twin tornadoes also brought along with them hail the size of “golf balls". The hail storms were reported in Washington County, Colorado and from Morrison, Colorado. In Morrison, the hail storm led to the cancellation of a music concert by popular singer Louis Tomlinson.

Tony Laubach, a storm chaser and a meteorologist, captured the rare meteorological event. There are no major reports of damage from the tornadoes but the fans were struck by huge hailstones at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado’s Morrison while they were waiting for singer Louis Tomlinson to come on stage.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" Tomlinson said in a tweet.

A report by Sky News said that some fans who were hit by hailstones were treated for broken hands and fingers. A fan said she and her sister have huge bumps on their head and are bleeding.

Cory Reppenhagen, meteorologist for 9News, also documented the storm as it moved through and clicked some dramatic photos and videos of the extremely rare occurrence.

A report by 9News also pointed out that another very rare occurrence was spotted on Wednesday in Akron as the tornadoes sat still over the same general area for more than an hour.

The weatherman there earlier this week issued a severe weather threat and tornadoes were reported in the city of Sterling accompanied by hailstorm in the Black Forest area of Sterling and other locations.

    • Most of metropolitan Denver has been spared until Wednesday but strong storms are developing across the northern parts of the city. Storms are also developing near Boulder. The meteorologists expects that storms will continue overnight in the metropolitan areas and the risk of large hail remains.

    There are also forecasts that strong storms will hit eastern Colorado on Thursday and are also expected to bring along with them large hail and damaging winds.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 17:46 IST
