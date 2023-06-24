Coup in Russia? Wagner Chief Prigozhin Tells Kremlin His Forces Are 'Ready to Die'

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force forming the mercenary group is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians," Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.

Local media in Russia has confirmed that unidentified men in military fatigues have surrounded the Russian army’s headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.

Wagner fighters have cordoned off the military headquarters, city administration building, Russian intelligence (FSB) office and local police station. Local Russian news media outlets also believe that there are defected Russian troops among the Wagner mercenaries.

Advertisement

Russian intelligence offices in Voronezh and Lipetsk regions have been evacuated due to a rising chance of a coup in Russia.

Igor Artamonov, governor of the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, urged people to remain calm and remain indoors. “A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region," Artamonov was quoted as saying by AFP.

Independent news media outlets are saying that there is a chance that Prigozhin wants to oust Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov.

Rostov governor Vasily Golubev also asked everyone to stay calm and stay indoors. “Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents," Golubev said.

News outlet Nexta shared footages of machine-gun operators taking positions outside the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don.

“Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance," Prigozhin said, according to news media outlets.