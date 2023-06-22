‘Real Engine of India-US Partnership’: PM Modi Thanks Indian-American Diaspora at Bilateral Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian-American community in the United States for helping in building a strong relationship between the two countries during his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Thursday. “The real engine of India-US relationship is the people-to-people relation," Prime Minister Modi said.

“I express my gratitude towards you for opening the doors of the White House for the Indian-American diaspora," he said.

Earlier, during the reception ceremony, prior to their bilateral meeting, PM Modi thanked the Biden administration for allowing over 7,000 Indian-Americans to attend the ceremony inside the White House.

“People of the Indian community are enhancing India’s glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them," PM Modi said.

“I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," he further added.

During the bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister told President Biden that India and the United States were walking ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in every area.

“I recall, you highlighted a crucial point, eight years ago during the India US Business Council, saying, ‘Our Goal is to become India’s best friend’. This personal commitment of yours towards India helps us in taking many bold and ambitious steps. Today, India and the US are walking shoulder to shoulder in every area — be it the depths of the ocean to space, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence," PM Modi said.

He also thanked Biden for being a well-wisher of India and for prioritising the India-US partnership.