'Regret Depicting Goddess Kali in Distorted Manner, Respect Indian Culture': Ukraine Min on Morphed Pic

Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on Tuesday expressed “regret" after a morphed image of a female figure above blast smoke, sparked massive outrage from people in India for mimicking the Hindu deity Kali.

Emine Dzhaparova said Kyiv “regrets" the defence ministry’s depiction of goddess Kali in a “distorted manner" and the country “respects unique Indian culture and highly appreciates support from India".

“We regret @DefenceU depicting #Hindu goddess #Kali in distorted manner. #Ukraine & its people respect unique #Indian culture&highly appreciate support. The depiction has already been removed. is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect& friendship," Dzhaparova said in a tweet.

The controversy erupted after the official Twitter account of Ukraine’s defence ministry on April 30 posted a photo of a woman in an upskirt pose similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe with the caption, “Work of art".

The image triggered an outrage on social media as the users pointed out the resemblance of the image to the depiction of Goddess Kali.

Emine Dzhaparova added the depiction had been removed.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, called the image an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.

Following the tweet, many Indian Twitter users sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention.

“Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," one user tweeted.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, visited India and said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the eastern Europe country, and New Delhi to be more involved in its conflict with Russia.

She earlier said India is a global leader and can help in addressing key global challenges and promoting peace. She invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that ‘today’s era is not of war’.

