Religious Leaders Join Guterres in Praying for Peace -- ‘Our Most Precious Goal’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a clarion call for unity in a world ravaged by war and political polarisation, as religious leaders from several faiths, including Hinduism and Sikhism, joined him to pray for peace – “our most precious goal."

Guterres noted that the gathering taking place in front of the iconic “Knotted Gun" sculpture at the Visitors’ Plaza at the UN headquarters here during a unique moment – the last Friday of Ramadan, as Christians celebrated Easter, Jews mark the end of Passover and Sikhs enjoy Vaisakhi festivities.

“At a time of terrible divisions, we are here today in common cause. Even the calendar is sending a message of unity. To unite for people. Unite for our planet. And unite for peace," Guterres said.

He was joined by religious representatives including Trustee, Secretary and Treasurer of the Hindu Temple Society of North America Ramaswamy Mohan, Imam Musa Kabba of the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah Mosque in Bronx and The Aspen Institute’s Religion and Society Programme Executive Director Simran Jeet Singh to deliver a “critical message about peace at a time of so much conflict and suffering around the world and for a moment of silence."

Guterres called on all to “lift our hearts and voices for peace – our guiding star and our most precious goal." “Let us hold firm to the common faith that unites the human family. Let us come together as communities and countries. Let us pray for peace," he said.

“Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarisation," Guterres elaborated.

Mohan addressed the gathering with a ‘Namaste’ and noted that the multi-faith event is taking place “on this beautiful Vaisakhi day, which is also the New Year’s Day for a large number of Hindus as it is for the followers of Sikhism."

After reciting the Sanskrit prayers ‘Om Svasti Prajaabhyah Paripaalayantaam’ and ‘Om Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’, Mohan told the gathering that the Sanskrit prayers written by ancient sages seek God’s grace.

They have a message that “may there be happiness for all people, may the rulers of the lands rule righteously and with justice for all, may there be welfare for all beings — from animals all the way up to the wisest of all people, may all be free from diseases, may all enjoy prosperity, may no one experience sorrow," he said.

Singh, who was called upon to deliver the Sikh prayer, said, “Today is Vaisakhi, the most significant day on the Sikh calendar and Sikhs around the world are celebrating and reflecting on their values of kindness, generosity, and justice."

The other religious leaders at the event included Rabbi of East End Temple in Manhattan and Senior Fellow at CLAL — The National Jewish Centre for Learning and Leadership Rabbi Joshua Stanton, Won Buddhist, Chaplain at New York University and Religious Life Adviser at Columbia University Rev. Doyeon Park and Executive Director at Interfaith Centre of New York (ICNY) and Episcopal Priest in the Diocese of New York Rev. Dr. Chloe Breyer.

The UN officials included UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos and UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted: “Happy #Vaisakhi to all our Sikh and Hindu New Yorkers! May this festival of the spring harvest bring you the joy and warmth of friends and family."

