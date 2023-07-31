Remi Lucidi, Daredevil Who Performed Stunts from High-Rise Buildings, Falls to His Death

Remi Lucidi, a Frenchman known for his stunts and liking for extreme sports, died after falling off the 68th-story of a residential building in Hong Kong. The 30-year-old was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when he fell. He is known online as Remi Enigma and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials in Hong Kong said that the extreme sports enthusiast arrived at the Tregunter Tower complex around 6pm and said he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

The alleged friend, however, said he was not acquainted with Lucidi. Before the security officer in the complex could apprehend him Lucidi stepped on an elevator and started going up.

The footage retrieved from the complex showed Lucidi arriving on the 49th floor and then taking the stairs to the top of the building. People pursuing him found the hatch leading to the roof open but he could not be seen.

Cops said he was last seen alive at 7:38pm. He had tapped on the window of the complex’s penthouse. A maid working inside then called the police. People familiar with the developments said the police felt Lucidi was trapped outside the penthouse and was banging on the window for help before the accident.

The person mentioned above said that the cops found his camera at the scene and it had videos of his other death-defying stunts. Police did not issue an official cause of death.

Gurjit Kaur, who rented Lucidi a place to live in Hong Kong, said the stunt-loving Lucidi was a “friendly and humble" person. “He was healthy and fit and happy-faced. I feel very sad," Kaur was quoted as saying by the New York Post.