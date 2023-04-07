Reports of Coalition Partners Withdrawing from Punjab Polls False, Says Pak Minister

Pakistan minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said media reports which suggest coalition government partners are withdrawing from the elections in Punjab province are false rumours.

Aurangzeb’s comments come shortly after rumours surfaced in Islamabad’s political circles that the government and its partners in coalition are framing a new strategy after the top court ordered the Pakistan election commission to hold elections in Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule for Punjab polls which will be held on May 14.

The reports by sections of Pakistan media claimed that three major parties — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided not to contest elections in Punjab.

Aurangzeb said these reports are false and government alliance parties are not withdrawing nominations. “The party leadership has not taken any decision to withdraw the nomination papers. These reports are fabricated and mere speculations," Aurangzeb was quoted as saying by news agency GeoTV.

Aurangzeb stressed that the coalition government and its partners are determined to give a tough fight to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. She said the former prime minister is a ‘foreign agent, troublemaker, violator of Constitution and watch thief’.

She also said that all the parties in the coalition government want elections across Pakistan on the same day.

Pakistan is witnessing a fight between the government and judiciary after a three-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court led by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled unanimously that the election commission’s decision to delay Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls was “unconstitutional".

The Supreme Court ordered the electoral body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. The ECP cited resurgence of terror attacks, a shortage of security personnel and an unprecedented economic crisis as reasons for postponement of elections in Punjab and scheduling it on October 8. The elections were supposed to be held on April 30.

The action taken by the Supreme Court was lauded by Imran’s PTI - who originally filed the plea against the delay. The cabinet, however, rejected the verdict and the Pakistan law minister Tarar said the legal team was outlining the future course of action.

